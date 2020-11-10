Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after buying an additional 284,504 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock worth $13,581,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.