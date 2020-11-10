Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 948,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $248,422,000 after buying an additional 208,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 307,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,196,000 after buying an additional 177,771 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,507 shares of company stock worth $13,581,812. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.01. The firm has a market cap of $794.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

