Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America lifted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

