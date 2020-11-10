Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 392 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284,504 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.01. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $794.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

