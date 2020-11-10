Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 972 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 222,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 45.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 336,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $41,812,000 after buying an additional 106,056 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $1,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.81. The company has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of -229.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

