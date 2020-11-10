Farfetch (FTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $364.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.06 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

