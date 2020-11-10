FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of FAT Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of FAT stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.18.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 29, 2020, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 375 units worldwide.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FAT Brands (FAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.