Fathom (FTHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Fathom to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85. Fathom has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Fathom in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

