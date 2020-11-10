Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on FRRVY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrovial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

FRRVY opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.