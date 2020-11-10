Financial Contrast: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) vs. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $328.33 million 1.35 $18.70 million $1.85 5.09 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 10.36 $18.96 million N/A N/A

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.33%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -39.04% -10.16% -5.14% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 25.57% 11.20% 4.05%

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.