Financial Survey: Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) vs. ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Deltagen alerts:

83.7% of ICON Public shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Deltagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deltagen and ICON Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deltagen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICON Public $2.81 billion 3.77 $373.99 million $6.88 28.70

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than Deltagen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deltagen and ICON Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deltagen 0 0 0 0 N/A ICON Public 0 7 4 0 2.36

ICON Public has a consensus price target of $183.30, indicating a potential downside of 7.17%. Given ICON Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICON Public is more favorable than Deltagen.

Profitability

This table compares Deltagen and ICON Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deltagen N/A N/A N/A ICON Public 11.95% 21.42% 11.85%

Summary

ICON Public beats Deltagen on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deltagen Company Profile

Deltagen, Inc. provides drug discovery tools and services to the biopharmaceutical industry and to the academic research community in the United States. The company offers a suite of programs designed to enhance the efficiency of drug discovery, including access to biological models, as well as small-molecule and secreted protein drug targets. It also provides target validation data in the areas of immunology and metabolic diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. The company's clinical development services include product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, site feasibility, patient recruitment and retention, digital patient and site, project management, clinical operations/monitoring, patient centric monitoring, data management, and adaptive and virtual trial services. Its clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, biostatistics, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, strategic regulatory, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical writing and publishing, interactive response technologies, functional, strategic resourcing central laboratory, bioanalytical laboratory, biomarket development, strategy and analytics, late phase research, patient centered science, and medical device and diagnostics research services, as well as access, commercialization, and communication services, and research trials for us government agencies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Deltagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.