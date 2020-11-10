First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $724.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. AJO LP bought a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Foundation by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Foundation by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

