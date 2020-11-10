Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research note issued on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLO. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.45. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,310,000 after purchasing an additional 816,023 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,417 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 204.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,897,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

