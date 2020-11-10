Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FMTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $39.91 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.69.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($3.84). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,547,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,904,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,507,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,655,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

