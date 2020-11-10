Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 59.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 91,294 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forterra stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $926.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.