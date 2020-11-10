Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 751.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

