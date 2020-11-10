Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (FVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter.

FVI stock opened at C$9.77 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9,770.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on FVI. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Volkert acquired 5,016 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,811.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at C$815,455.78. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,582 shares in the company, valued at C$565,820. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,668 shares of company stock worth $1,413,242.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

