Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 4,809,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,766,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

FSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,342,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 332,790 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

