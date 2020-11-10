Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXF. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.20.

Fox Factory stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $4,228,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

