Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a report released on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.32. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE FC opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $331.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 429.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

