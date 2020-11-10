FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $2.52 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 54,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

