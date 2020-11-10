FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Issued By Wedbush

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.01. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northcoast Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

NYSE DOOR opened at $78.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.83. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $109.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

