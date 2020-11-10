FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Issued By Cormark

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Cormark also issued estimates for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock opened at C$0.29 on Monday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,805,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,131,237.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 561,000 shares of company stock worth $125,410 and have sold 1,238,004 shares worth $263,021.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

