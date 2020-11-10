FY2020 Earnings Estimate for PRA Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of PRA Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRAA. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

PRA Group stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.44. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. PRA Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,598.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,693. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

