FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Issued By William Blair

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Zoetis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.20 on Monday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,730,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.