FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Zynga Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNGA. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.95 on Monday. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,100.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,919 shares of company stock worth $3,545,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 47,372 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

