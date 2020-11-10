FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.67 million, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

