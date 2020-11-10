FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock opened at C$22.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.59 and a 52 week high of C$25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

