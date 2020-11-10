FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Flowserve Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Flowserve in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

FLS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

FLS opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

