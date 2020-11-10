FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

PODD stock opened at $255.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 911.93 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $264.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 228.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 47,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $196,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,093.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 152.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,415 shares of company stock worth $6,168,026. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.