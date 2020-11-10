FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.51). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 1,674,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,061 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,898,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,747,000 after buying an additional 722,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 466,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

