FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Increased by Analyst

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cactus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WHD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cactus by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cactus by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

