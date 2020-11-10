FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Lifted by B. Riley

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cytosorbents in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.94%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTSO. BidaskClub downgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $346.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.40. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cytosorbents by 670.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 18.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

