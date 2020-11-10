FY2020 EPS Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Boosted by Analyst

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for EnPro Industries in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. G.Research also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $67.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

