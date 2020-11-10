FY2020 EPS Estimates for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Lifted by DA Davidson

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Neenah in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Neenah’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Neenah stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $715.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 1.33. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Neenah by 425.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Neenah by 84.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Neenah by 184.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neenah in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Neenah in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Neenah news, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $44,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $392,335.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

