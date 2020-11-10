FY2020 EPS Estimates for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Increased by Analyst

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSUR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.36 million, a P/E ratio of -422.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 137.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

