FY2020 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised by KeyCorp

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park-Ohio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.76 million, a PE ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 145,717 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 81,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

