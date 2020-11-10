FY2020 EPS Estimates for Qurate Retail, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qurate Retail in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

QRTEA stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 167,439 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,884,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

