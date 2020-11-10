FY2020 EPS Estimates for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lowered by Analyst

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SciPlay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million.

SCPL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $12.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 544.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.