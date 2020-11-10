FY2020 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 123,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

