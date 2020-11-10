FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

TRHC opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $98,097.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $389,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 740,387 shares in the company, valued at $36,086,462.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,140 shares of company stock worth $1,167,218. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $146,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

