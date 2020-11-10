FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Hershey in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

HSY opened at $149.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

