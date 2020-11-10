FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Increased by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 5,941.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,738 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in The Wendy’s by 12,991.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after acquiring an additional 759,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after acquiring an additional 653,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 3,513.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 623,679 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.