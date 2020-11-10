FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Co. Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tutor Perini in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $679.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.