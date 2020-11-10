FY2020 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Lifted by Analyst

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $111.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after buying an additional 35,909 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,639.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

