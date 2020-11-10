FY2020 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for United Rentals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the construction company will earn $16.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.40. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.89 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.47.

NYSE URI opened at $205.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.02. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $213.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

