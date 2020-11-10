FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNGA. Berenberg Bank cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 69.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 289.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 47,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,100.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,101 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.