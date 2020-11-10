FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. Sherritt International Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22. The company has a market cap of $111.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

In related news, Director Maryse Belanger acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$62,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$62,670.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

