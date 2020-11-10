FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences Cut by Analyst (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

