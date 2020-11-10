FY2021 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

Leidos stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Leidos has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.